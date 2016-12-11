Qatar 2022: Sustainability Is The Guiding Principle For The Construction Of Stadiums

In order not to leave behind white elephants after the FIFA 2022 World Cup; organizers have stated that they will completely dismantle stadiums (some), re-purpose and re-use them after the tournament.

World Cup stadiums not being used after the event are commonplace, hence the need to adapt and innovate the construction and use of future stadiums. Addressing delegates at the ‘Soccerex Asian Forum 2016’ in Doha on Wednesday, the Supreme Committee’s Assistant Secretary General for Tournament Affairs, Nasser Al Khater, said: “Sustainability is also the guiding principle in the construction of the stadiums for 2022.”

Indeed, previous World Cups have left behind white elephants, so Qatar 2022 dares to be different: “We are not merely building stadiums but scripting well researched legacy plans into the designs of every single stadium and precinct. We are also building modular seating in stadiums which can be dismantled after the tourney to prevent being saddled with white elephants. Some of the stadia will be fully dismantled and re-used.” Al Khater said.

“Qatar is on the course towards fast-tracking social, economic and environmental change through the hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in line with the country’s 2030 National vision.”

“The World Cup is a catalyst to accelerate the emergence of Qatar as knowledge – based economy by 2030 and our human, social, environmental and technological initiatives built around the hosting of the World Cup have proven to be very successful in the country and the region.” Al Khater Added.

During the forum, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee (SC) for Delivery & Legacy, Hassan Al Thawadi also reiterated that hosting the 2022 World Cup will serve as a catalyst for the development of football around the world.

