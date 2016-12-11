Al Gharafa legend Adel Khamis hails Rashid Sumaila for club's recent magnificent form

Al Gharafa have been magnificent recently in the Qatar Stars League and Qatar legend Adel Khamis says the arrival of Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila is the reason for the side's sudden rise in form.

Rashid joined The Tigers from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia on a season long loan and has been stupendous for the side since arriving at the Thani Bin Jassim.

And Qatar's second most capped player Khamis, insists the Ghanaian has been the pivot around which the fortunes of The Tigers have been revolving.

"Rashid has been impressive and we can all see it. His arrival has changed the direction of the club," Khamis said.

"Before his arrival, the club was battling relegation but we are now title contenders. He is a great defender," he added.

Since arriving about three months ago, Rashid Sumaila has inspired The Tigers to maintain an unbeaten run in their last seven matches which came to an end today against Al Sailiya.

Rashid lifted Al Gharafa from 13th on the 14-club table to fifth after playing seven matches for them consistently.

Sumaila's opening three matches ended in successive draw with the next four resulting on consistent wins, suffering the first loss against Al Sailiya on Sunday evening.

Rashid's performance has not only been noticed by Khamis but has also won him three man-of-the-match awards in eight matches as well as appearing in the Qatar Stars Team of the Week on two consecutive occasions.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

