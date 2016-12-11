The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 11 December 2016

Hearts management celebrate Odotei-Sowah's victory in Ghana's parliamentary elections

The management of Accra Hearts of Oak have joined acting Managing Director Vincent Odotei-Sowah to celebrate his victory after winning the parliamentary seat in the La Dade Kotopon Constituency in the recent elections in Ghana.

The Hearts of Oak chief clinched the La Dade Kotopon Parliamentary seat on the ticket of Ghana's largest opposition party (NPP), flooring long standing incumbent Nii Amasa Namoale.

The win is a massive boost for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) who cruised to a sensational win in the Presidential and Parliamentary race in the West African country.

The former King Faisal chief has defied the odds to poke spikes in the ruling party, dismantling the incumbent Member of Parliament.

The 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary poll has been viewed as largely peaceful with popular opposition leader Nana Akufo Addo inching closer to the presidency.

following his victory in

Sports News

