Yusif Basigi warns Black Queens players about lesbianism practice

Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi has pointed out that lesbianism is ruing the women's game and he has warned his players about it.

Basigi, who led Ghana to win bronze at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations, has taken a strong stance on the act.

He wants his players to refrain from engaging in such 'evil' practice.

''Lesbianism happens across the globe in women's football team, It is a big problem and very worrying,'' he told Starr FM.

''I have always warned my players against engaging themselves in lesbianism. Apart from the fact that it is an evil act, it also affects them in the game.

''So I for instance always advise my players to abstain from such acts.''

