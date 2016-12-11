The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 11 December 2016 15:10 CET

Yusif Basigi warns Black Queens players about lesbianism practice

Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi has pointed out that lesbianism is ruing the women's game and he has warned his players about it.

Basigi, who led Ghana to win bronze at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations, has taken a strong stance on the act.

He wants his players to refrain from engaging in such 'evil' practice.

''Lesbianism happens across the globe in women's football team, It is a big problem and very worrying,'' he told Starr FM.

''I have always warned my players against engaging themselves in lesbianism. Apart from the fact that it is an evil act, it also affects them in the game.

''So I for instance always advise my players to abstain from such acts.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

It's not the size of the ship, its the motion of the ocean - however, no one wants to ride on a little dinghy.
By: Big Mike
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img