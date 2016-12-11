Joseph Adjei wins first silverware with Cape Town City FC as Citizens lift Telkom Knockout Cup

Joseph Adjei has won his first silverware with Cape Town City after the Citizens beat SuperSport United 2-1 on Sunday to win the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup.

The Ghana youth international was unused as Aubrey Ngoma and Judas Moseamedi found he back of the net for City.

Adjei, 19, joined the club this season from Wa All Stars and has made three appearances for the league leaders.

Cape Town City was formed four months ago after John Comitis purchased Mpumalanga Black Aces' league status.

