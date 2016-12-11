Black Queens nominated for CAF Women's National Team of the Year

The Black Queens are in contention for the 2016 Women's National Team of the Year, CAF announced on Sunday.

This follows their bronze medal winning feat at the just ended Africa Women Cup of Nations after a 1-0 win over South Africa, who have also been shortlisted.

But they must fight tournament winners Nigeria's Super Falcons and runners up Cameroon.

Zimbabwe are also in the list to be considered for the award which will be given out at the gala in Abuja on 07 January.

The winner will be decided by votes from the CAF Technical & Development, Media Committees and a panel of 20 experts (Journalists, TV consultants).

Women's National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Ghana

Nigeria

South Africa

Zimbabwe



