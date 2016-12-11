The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
AFCON 2017 opponent watch: Mali to camp in Casablanca, line up Burkina Faso friendly on Jan 7

Ghana's opponents Mali will be camping in Casablanca, Morocco for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon next January.

Les Aigles will be based at the Wellness Sports Centre from 31 December to 13 January, 2017.

Head coach Alain Giresse is already in the capital Bamako and in consultation with his backroom staff will settle on their

The Frenchman has decided to name only 23 players and that will be on Boxing Day at the headquarters of the Mali Football Federation.

Mali will test their readiness for the tournament against Burkina Faso on 7 January, ten days before their opener against Egypt.

