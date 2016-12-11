The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
AFCON 2017: Ghana's Group opponents Mali to name final 23-man squad on Dec 26

Ghana's Group D opponents will name their final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on 26 December.

Head coach Alain Giresse will announced the list of players at a press conferece at the headquarters of the Mali Football Federation (FEMAFOOT).

The Eagles begin their campaign against Egypt on 17 January in Port Gentil before facing Ghana and Uganda.

Giresse led Senegal to beat Ghana 2-1 in their opening Group match at the 2015 Equatorial Guinea Cup of Nations finals.

