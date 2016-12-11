Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo shortlisted for CAF Women's Player of the Year

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo is gunning for the CAF Women's Player of the Year after being named in a five-man shortlist.

The Sweden-based player has been recognized after leading Ghana to win bronze at the just concluded Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Addo, who plays for Kvarnsvedensik faces a tough challenge against Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies, Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South Africa's Janine Van Wyk.

Also in the race is Raissa Feudjio Tchuanyo of Cameroon and Aland United.

The winner will be announced at the Glo-CAF Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, 05 January in Abuja, Nigeria.

This will be after vote exercise by the CAF Technical & Development, Media Committees and a panel of 20 experts (Journalists, TV consultants).

