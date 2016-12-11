Ghana Rugby: Conquerors Conquer Dansoman 53-0

The Accra Sports Stadium was the action spot for the Ghana Rugby League this weekend as Conquerors played a good game to beat Dansoman Hurricanes 53-0.

Although Hurricanes lost by a big margin, they performed well but could not score due to the tight and strong defence of the Conquerors.

Exciting Cosmos also beat IDAS 24-5 in the second match of the day. Their game was also though and it proved that Ghana Rugby was getting somewhere. The players displayed strength, speed, stamina, style and sportsmanship, officiating was also fair and balanced.

Rueben Bannerman of Cosmos Dynamos told Yours Truly they are the club to watch as they play the best Rugby in Ghana.

He urged Ghanaians to come to the stadium on Saturdays to watch Rugby which is very interesting and full of action.

Bannerman who is a member of the Ghana National Team (Juniors) praised the few media outfits that have promoted Rugby and pleaded with other press houses to cover Rugby because it is an international sport and Ghana can benefit a lot with collaboration with other clubs in Europe and elsewhere. He commended the expatriates who have been playing and encouraging the young Ghanaian players.