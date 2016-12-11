Dogboe Beats Aristule For WBO International Title

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe scored a seventh-round knockout win over Argentine Julian Evaristo Aristule for his WBO Latino Super Bantamweight title and the vacant WBO International Super Bantamweight title in Auckland, New Zealand.

Two titles are at stake for Dogboe who was recently voted WBO Africa Best Boxer and he did his best to win in the ring. Dogboe promised to win far away from home and he has done his best to deserve an award from the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG). This year he has thrilled fans and won many titles.

Both boxers weighed 121.8 lbs, but it was Dogboe who dictated and won the rounds and the fight to improve to be undefeated in 16 fights with 10 kos.

Aristule who was supposed to be more experienced with his 32 fights and six defeats with 16 knockout victories was taller than Dogboe, but the height difference rather made the fight interesting.

Dogboe who fights as a featherweight but decided to step down in weight to fight at the Super Bantamweight due to his height and advantage of speed was a clear winner in the undercard to the WBO Heavyweight title clash between Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Yours Truly can report that Dogboe won many admirers in Auckland and the fans cheered him up to win. By Sammy Heywood Okine