2016 BEACH SOCCER AFCON: Black Sharks Fly to Nigeria for Africa Beach Soccer Championship

Ghana's beach soccer team, The Black Sharks will leave Ghana today, Sunday December 10, to Nigeria where they will be playing in the 2017 Africa Beach soccer Championship.

Ahead of this trip, the President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association Yaw ampofo Ankrah hosted the team to a lunch in Accra where he interacted with the players over the possibilities of winning the tournament.

The team recently returned from a one week camping in Keta where they played 3 friendly matches, all of which were won.

Speaking to the press at the event, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah said the management has done all they can to ensure the team plays well and make Ghana proud.

He streesed that though the team is being financed with a small budget of $24,000 which has been made available by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, they will do all they can to uplift the spirit of the players to make Ghana Proud.

"This is going to be our second appearance at the AFCON and we will do our best to make country Ghana proud," Yaw Ampofo Ankrah said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com