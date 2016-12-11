The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Promising Ghanaian youth forward Felicia Lovette scores classy finish for Sparta II in Dutch lower-tier league

Dutch-born Ghanaian youth forward Felicia Lovette scored the opener for Sparta Rotterdam II as they hammered GVVV 3-1 in the Dutch Tweede Divisie on Saturday.

The 21-year-old opened for the scoring for Ole Tobiasen's side with a brilliant 11th minute finish at the Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel.

The attacker picked a loose ball from pout of the and fired home powerful drive from outside of the area to register his 7th goal of the season.

It is the second game on a row the promising Ghanaian youngster had scored after scoring last weekend.

