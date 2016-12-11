The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 11 December 2016

Veteran Ghanaian defender Carlos Opoku on target for Koninklijke in Dutch lower-tier league

Dutch-born Ghanaian veteran defender Carlos Opoku scored to ensure his Koninklijke HFC earned a 1-1 draw with FC Twente II in the Dutch third-tier league on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old scored on the 15th minute mark to open the scoring for his side at the FC Twente-trainingscentrum.

However the hosts levelled the scoring in the 50th minute.

Opoku has now scored 10 goals in 17 league appearances for his side this season.

By El Akyereko
