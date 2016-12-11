Veteran Ghanaian defender Carlos Opoku on target for Koninklijke in Dutch lower-tier league
Dutch-born Ghanaian veteran defender Carlos Opoku scored to ensure his Koninklijke HFC earned a 1-1 draw with FC Twente II in the Dutch third-tier league on Saturday evening.
The 30-year-old scored on the 15th minute mark to open the scoring for his side at the FC Twente-trainingscentrum.
However the hosts levelled the scoring in the 50th minute.
Opoku has now scored 10 goals in 17 league appearances for his side this season.
By El Akyereko
