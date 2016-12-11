The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghana youth forward Emmanuel Boateng grabs consolation goal for Moreirense in Portugal

Ghana youth attacker Emmanuel Boateng scored the consolation goal for Moreirense who slipped to a 2-1 loss against Chaves in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.

The 2015 Ghana U20 star scored in the 33rd minute to halve the scoring for his side but they eventually lost the tie.

He beautifully turned inside the box and sent a low drive home to level the scoring.

The former Rio Ave player has now scored three times this season.

He was replaced in the 77th minute of the game.

