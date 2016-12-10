New Edubiase United could lose grip of Malam Yahaya; club unable to buy his ticket to fly from Germany

New Edubiase United could miss signing former King Faisal coach Mallam Yahaya as their trainer as reports indicate that they are unable to purchase his ticket to fly him into the country from Germany where he is currently based.

The President of the Bekwai-based side announced a few weeks ago that his outfit has completed talks with the former Black Stars midfielder who has agreed to coach the team for next season's league campaign.

Mallam Yahaya confirmed that he has held talks with the relegated Ghana Premier League side but had not signed any contract with them.

Reports in the local media have indicated that the management of the Bekwai-based side are struggling to purchase a ticket for Mallam Yahaya who is currently on a short coaching course in Germany after announcing him as the next coach almost a month ago.

The Yenko Nkoaa Boys could therefore miss out on grabbing the former Bundesliga star who they had been penciled to head their technical directorate.

Mallam Yahaya was the coach of Division One League campaigners Nzema Kotoko, guiding them from 14th to 5th on the 16-club league table before resigning to continue his course in Germany.

