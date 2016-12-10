Malam Yahaya open to offers from other clubs as New Edubiase appear not serious

Former King Faisal and Nzema Kotoko coach Mallam Yahaya says his doors are still opened to other clubs who may need his services despite reports that he has been appointed the technical director of New Edubiase United.

According to Mallam Yahaya, who confirmed he has held talks with the Yenko Nkoaa Boys, the club is yet to approach him for contractual agreements after announcing him as the next coach of team.

"I have held talks with the President Yakubu Abdul Salam but I am yet to commit myself because I have not signed any contract. I am always ready to work with them but not until all deals are done, "Mallam Yahaya told Ghanasoccernet.com

"And since I am not under any contract, I am like a woman, I can sign for any club at any time," he added.

Mallam Yahaya qualified King Faisal into the Ghana Premier League but left them mid-way.

Reports are that several Division One League clubs are tracking the intelligent coach with some Premier League clubs also keen on grabbing his signature.

