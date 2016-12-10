Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt on target for Osnabruck in German lower-tier

Ghanaian forward Okyere Wriedt scored the solitary goal of the game to propel FK Osnabruck to a slender 1-0 win over Zwickau in the German third-tier league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored in the 10th minute at the osnatel-ARENA to win the game for his side.

Okyere has scored 5 goals in 18 appearances for his side.

Defender Marcel Appiah also played for Osnabruck as they moved second on the league table.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com