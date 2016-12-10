The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 10 December 2016 21:55 CET

Ghanaian attacker Caleb Ekuban scores 8th goal of the season in Albania

Ghanaian youth attacker Caleb Ansah Ekuban registered his 8th goal of the season by netting the opener for Partizani Tirana as they brushed aside Laci 2-0 in the Albanian Superliga on Saturday.

The 22-year-old powered the Demat e Kuq into a 20th minute lead at the Elbasan Arena.

The powerful attacker has now scored 8 league goals in 14 appearances.

Italian side Chievo Verona, who loaned out the attacker to Partizani could recall him at the end of the season.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

“The peace pipe has killed the lungs (Le calumet de la paix - A tué les poumons faits.)”
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img