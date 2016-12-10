Ghanaian attacker Caleb Ekuban scores 8th goal of the season in Albania

Ghanaian youth attacker Caleb Ansah Ekuban registered his 8th goal of the season by netting the opener for Partizani Tirana as they brushed aside Laci 2-0 in the Albanian Superliga on Saturday.

The 22-year-old powered the Demat e Kuq into a 20th minute lead at the Elbasan Arena.

The powerful attacker has now scored 8 league goals in 14 appearances.

Italian side Chievo Verona, who loaned out the attacker to Partizani could recall him at the end of the season.

