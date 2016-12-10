Ghana defender Daniel Amartey flourishes in midfield as furious Leicester tear Man City apart

Ghana international Daniel Amartey anchored the midfield for Leicester City as the angry Foxes smashed Manchester City in smithereens, thrashing the Citizens 4-2 in a nail-biting contest at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old center-back-cum-defensive-midfielder was deployed in a formation-gagging role in midfield and he expertly executed his role, excelling against David Silva, Iker GÃ¼ndoÄŸan and Fernando.

Jamie Vardy scored after three minutes to give Leicester a shock lead at the King Power Stadium. Andy King doubled Leicester's lead just two minutes later with a curled effort from outside the box. The striker got his hat-trick when he cleverly rounded Bravo and squeezed his effort in from a tight angle.

Amartey was impressive all evening as Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri played him for the entire period of the game.

However his Ghanaian compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was not part of the Leicester squad for the game.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com