10 December 2016

Kotoko Executive Chairman appoints four members on new management team

Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has named four personalities to serve on his management board.

Journalist and lawyer Thomas Boakye-Agyemang will be Accra Representative and the club's representative on the Premier League Board.

Rose Padmore Yeboah has been named the club's Administrative Manager.

Other members of the Management Board are Ernest Owusu Ansah (Director of Operations), Obed Acheampong (Head of Communications).

The four will join Dr. Kwame Kyei on the management team.

According to the club's official website Asantekotokosc.com, ''Further appointments will be done in due course.''

