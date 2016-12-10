Ghana Premier League clubs congratulate president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana Premier League clubs took to Twitter to sent congratulatory messages to president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The messages started pouring in after the country's Electoral Commissioner Mrs Charlotte Osei declared him winner of the 07 December polls.

Akufo-Addo's investiture is scheduled for 07 January as he takes office for a four-year term.

Congratulations to President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo. God bless our homeland Ghana. pic.twitter.com/eEbus633hX

— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 9, 2016

Congratulations to the President elect of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo ( @NAkufoAddo ) 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xenLMlG8w2 — Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) December 9, 2016

Congratulations to Ghana President elect @NAkufoAddo ..God blessings pic.twitter.com/HdEDUmYXGT

— MedeamaSC (@MedeamaSC) December 10, 2016

Thank U Ghana 🇬🇭 for making peace reign again & congrats to our new President @NAkufoAddo ; we salute you @JDMahama . pic.twitter.com/RvrGBpu9N4 — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 9, 2016

Congratulations to the newly elected President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo ( @NAkufoAddo )… https://t.co/eyfeUCivKW

— ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) December 9, 2016

