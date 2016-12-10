The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 10 December 2016 13:40 CET

Jordan Ayew and Aston Villa mates help out with homeless charities in Birmingham

Jordan Ayew was out on Friday night with teammates Jonathan Kodjia and Rudy Gestede helping the homeless tonight.

The trio are better known for serving up goals than food, but they went along to the Homeless Heroes soup kitchen in Albert Street in the city centre to lend a hand.

Villa shared images of them on the club's official Twitter page, with the caption: "Rudy Gestede, Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew served food at the Homeless Heroes soup kitchen on Albert Street, Birmingham this evening. AVFC."

The Help the Homeless and Needy group runs purely off donations from the public and hands out food in Albert Street at weekend evenings.

The charity, founded by the heart and soul of the group, Javed Iqbal, welcome donations of disposable cups, plates, bowls and cutlery.

Ayew is expected return to the Villa squad to play Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Villa Park.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Let our hearts seach for Christ more than anything,because He(Christ)is everyhting.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img