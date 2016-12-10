Jordan Ayew and Aston Villa mates help out with homeless charities in Birmingham

Jordan Ayew was out on Friday night with teammates Jonathan Kodjia and Rudy Gestede helping the homeless tonight.

The trio are better known for serving up goals than food, but they went along to the Homeless Heroes soup kitchen in Albert Street in the city centre to lend a hand.

Villa shared images of them on the club's official Twitter page, with the caption: "Rudy Gestede, Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Ayew served food at the Homeless Heroes soup kitchen on Albert Street, Birmingham this evening. AVFC."

The Help the Homeless and Needy group runs purely off donations from the public and hands out food in Albert Street at weekend evenings.

The charity, founded by the heart and soul of the group, Javed Iqbal, welcome donations of disposable cups, plates, bowls and cutlery.

Ayew is expected return to the Villa squad to play Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Villa Park.

