Yaw Preko linked me to Ifeanyi Ubah coaching job- Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has revealed it was his assistant Yaw Preko who linked him to the FC Ifeanyi Ubah job.

The Japanese has been hired by the nouveau-riche Nigerian Premier League side to make them a formidable side in the country and the continent.

Yatsuhashi first worked with Preko at Hearts of Oak where they made a huge impact in the Ghana Premier League.

But the former was sacked after the first half of the season.

''Actually it was my former assistant at Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak, Yaw Preko that linked me up with FC Ifeanyiubah,'' he disclosed to Complesportsnigeria.com

''He called me up and ask if I would like to work in Nigeria and I said yes.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com