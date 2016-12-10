The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 10 December 2016 09:55 CET

Ghana to go to 2017 AFCON under new sports minister

The Black Stars will head to 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon under a new government and a new Sports Minister.

This was after the main opposition New Patriotic Party won the 2016 Presidential elections by more than half of the total votes cast.

Flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo beat incumbent John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress to become president.

He will be sworn into office on 07 January which will eight days to start of the tournament.

Akufo-Addo will form his cabinet and that would included a Sports Minister to supervise activities.

From the grapevine, the contest for the ministerial appointment is between Isaac Asiamah and OB Amoah.

