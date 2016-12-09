The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 9 December 2016 23:25 CET

Bundesliga side Freiburg keep taps on Medeama star Kwasi Donsu

German Bundesliga side Freiburg are the latest to inquire about the services of Medeama star midfielder Kwesi Donsu.

But they face competition from Kazakhstani side FC Kairat.

Their offers are being studied by the Tarkwa-based side ahead of the potential move in January.

''Almost everyday, foreign agents inquire whether he (Donsu) is still available,'' the club's Chief Executive James Essilfie said.

Donsu scored 15 goals in the Ghana Premier League last season including ten free-kicks.

