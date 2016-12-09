Europa League Round Up: Acheampong provides two assists, Baba, Wakaso suffer defeat, Nuhu impresses in Young Boys massive win

Ghana international Frank Acheampong assisted two goals for Anderlecht who slipped to a 3-2 home loss against French side St-Etienne in Thursday night's UEFA Europa League.

The winger set up Romanian Alexandru Chipciu in the 21st minute to open the scoring for the Royal Club before he once again turned the architect for Nicolae Stanciu to put the host in a comfortable 2-0 ten minutes later.

Ghanaian youth defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah started the game for Anderlecht and played the entire duration of the game.

Despite taking an early lead, the Belgian side allowed the visitors to crawl from behind to claim a 3-2 win at the Stade Constant Vanden Stock.

Elsewhere at the STADE DE SUISSE Wankdorf Bern, defender Kasim Nuhu perpetuated his impressive run with Swiss side Young Boys as they posted a 3-0 win over Astana FC. While the Real Mallorca loanee was excelling, forward Patrick Twumasi played the entire duration of the game for the Kazakhstan side. However Swiss-born Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah stepped out of the dug-out in the 78th minute to play for Boys but defender Kwesi Wuthrich missed the game with injury.

Midfielder Wakaso Mubarak was booked in the 69th minute and played the entire duration of the game for Greek giants Panathinaikos who suffered a 2-0 loss against Spanish La Liga side Celta de Vigo.

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman played the full 90 minutes for German side Schalke 04 who slipped to a 2-0 loss at Red Bull Salzburg. Youngster Bernard Tekpetey missed the game with suspension.

Could-be Ghanaian midfielder Timothy Fosu-Mensah climbed off the bench in the 85th minute to play for Manchester United who posted a 2-0 win over Ukrainian side FC Zorya.

Defender Derrick Luckassen returned to action and helped AZ Alkmaar to match to a 3-2 triumph over Russian side Zenith St Petersburg. Derrick is the younger brother of St Polten attacker Kevin Luckassen who both have Ghanaian parents but born in the Netherlands.

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed was left out of the Austria Wien team that lost 3-2 against Czech Republican side Viktoria Plzen. Kadri is still struggling to get playing time since his arrival at the Austrian Bundesliga side.

Injured Nana Kwesi Asare missed Gent's 1-0 away win over Turkish side Konyaspor.

Crocked Sulley Muniru also missed Steaua Bucuresti's 2-1 away loss at La Liga side Villarreal.

Spain-born Inaki Williams played the entire duration of the game for Athletic Club as they held Austrian Bundesliga outfit Rapid Wien to a 1-1 draw.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com