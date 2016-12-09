Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila makes second appearance in Qatar Stars League team of the week

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila made a second successive appearance in the Qatar Stars League team of the week after guiding them to a 2-0 win over Umm Salal.

The in-form Ghana defender guided The Tigers to keep a clean sheet in a game that saw them stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Al Gharafa have been formidable since the arrival of Rashid Sumaila, winning four matches consistently after drawing three matches earlier.

The Ghana squad member for the 2014 World Cup joined Al Gharafa from Al Qadsia where he guided them to the Kuwaiti league title.

The hardworking defender who has been knocking on the doors of Black Stars coach Avram Grant for a call up was in the team of the week last weekend, maintaining his stay this week as well.

His name has dominated the headlines in Qatar as his performance has been impressive since joining The Tigers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

