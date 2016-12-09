Isaac Dogboe Sure Of Victory In New Zealand

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe is sure of victory as he fights Argentine Julian Evaristo Aristule for his WBO Latino Super Bantamweight title and the vacant WBO International Super Bantamweight title. Two titles are at stake for Dogboe who was recently voted WBO Africa Best Boxer.

He has promised to win far away from home and make his fans happy.

Both boxers weighed 121.8 lbs, but their records defer as Dogboe is undefeated in 15 fights with 9 kos. Aristule who is more experienced has 32 fights with six defeats and knocked out 16 of his opponents. He is taller than Dogboe and the height difference can also make the fight interesting.

Dogboe who holds title belts at the featherweight division decided to step down in weight to fight at the Super Bantamweight due to his height and advantage of speed.

Their fight tonight is the undercard of the WBO Heavyweight title clash between Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz at the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Reports reaching Yours Truly indicate that Dogboe has won many admirers in Auckland and the fans will be there to cheer him up. Also his church members in Ghana are also going to hold vigil and pray for him to win.