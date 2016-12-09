 Ghana’s Yakubu Amidu Loses To Ashley Theophane

Ashley “Treasure” Theophane (40-7-1, 11KO’s) has beaten Ghana’s Yakabu Amidu (19-9-2, 17 KO’s) in 10 rounds of action in the main event of Mayweather Promotions’ Sin City Showdown Friday night.

Theophane came out focused and on cue with his game plan, he was able to deflect most of Amidu’s punches and break his opponent down. It was a steady 10 rounds of action, Theophane was able to break Amidu down with consistent jabs and body punches aiming consistently at his target, round after round. Amidu struggled to read Theophane, which ultimately led to Theophane to his 40th win, by way of unanimous decision.

“It feels great to have a career that’s lasted this long, he made it easy to stick to my game plan. I listened to my corner who guided me and kept me on track, I couldn’t be happier with the decision,” said Theophane.

“I knew he was going to be a good opponent, I didn’t perform my best,” says Amidu. “This fight should have been in my favor, but in the end the judges decided the winner.”

Yakubu Amidu once won the SWAG Boxer of the Year in Ghana.