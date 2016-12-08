Gyan returns to action for Al Ahli in UAE top-flight game against Sharjah on Friday

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is set to return to action for UAE giants Al Ahlin tomorrow (on Friday) when they face Al Sharjah in their top-flight league game.

This comes after the striker participated in all training for the club ahead of Friday's league match after recovering from injury.

This means he is available for selection by coach Cosmin Olariou who has trusted the Ghana start despite his injury problems.

Gyan has been sidelined for close to three weeks ago being stretchered off early on during a league match.

On Tuesday, he completed full-scale training with his teammates as they prepare to play Sharjah o Friday in a league match.

His return to full fitness is a major boost for Black Stars coach Avram Grant who missed his services in the 2018 World Cup qualifier defeat at Egypt early last month.

Gyan is on loan at the UAE side from Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG and has not disappointed with the goals when fit.

