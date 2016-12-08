The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 8 December 2016 17:25 CET

Defender Samuel Inkoom scores twice in Antalyaspor’s training match

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom participated and scored twice in a training game on Wednesday.

Inkoom has struggled to get into the team this season after flourishing in his first six months with Antalyaspor after arriving from Portuguese side Boavista.

The former Asante Kotoko right back however gave the coach something to think about after showing great ability to play as a right back and left back and ended up scoring at both positions.

Inkoom has vast experience having played for Basle and Dnipro in the formative parts of his career.

Sports News

Ghanaians do not flee your country, the wealth is more greater than you think
By: lawrence
