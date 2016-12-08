The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 8 December 2016 13:40 CET

'Disastrous' Ghana's deputy sports minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah loses in Dorma West Parliamentary election


Ghana's deputy sports minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah has tumbled after losing the Dorma West Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress.

Asamoah, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament polled 8,131 to lose to the New Patriotic Party's Ali Halidu who managed 8,422 votes.

The defeat is a massive slap in the face of Asamoah who threatened to deal ruthlessly with the Ghana FA after the election.

The legislator also vowed to deal with GHANAsoccernet.com over several publications claiming it was skewed against the sports ministry.

But his electoral defeat has virtually killed any motive of destabilizing the federation ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and crucially the remaining matches

Comments:
