Sports News | 8 December 2016 13:40 CET

Ghanaian striker Yahaya Mohammed vows to win titles with Azam FC


Ghanaian striker Yahaya Mohammed wants to win title with Tanzanian giants Azam FC.

Mohammed, 27, joined the Ice Cream Makers on a two-year deal two weeks ago from Aduana Stars.

And the Ghanaian attacker has vowed to clinch the title with Azam.

'I heard of Azam before moving. I heard followed them and read about them, so I knew a little bit about the Club,' he told Happy FM.

'It is a Club will good ambitions, they will be playing in Africa next year. I hope to win more titles with the Club. I will do everything possible to help the Club win more trophies.'

Azam are third on the Tanzanian League table, 10 points behind leaders Simba FC.

"No one gets into a fight to loose, but the real loosers are those who quit trying to win."
