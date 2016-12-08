Winner of BBC African Footballer Of The Year To Be Revealed On Monday

Following over two weeks of voting by football fans across the world, the winner of the BBC African Footballer of the Year will be announced live on Focus on Africa on BBC World News, BBC World Service. For the first time ever, BBC Brit will also broadcast the winner reveal.

Peter Okwoche, presenter of BBC World News’s Focus on Africa will travel to the winner’s club to handover the coveted trophy and deliver an exclusive interview with the fans’ favourite.

The five contenders for this year’s BBC African Footballer of the Year award were:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon and Borussia Dortmund

André Ayew – Ghana and West Ham United

Riyad Mahrez – Algeria and Leicester City

Sadio Mané – Senegal and Liverpool F.C.

Yaya Touré – Ivory Coast and Manchester City

Peter Okwoche says: “There has been much debate about who might win this year’s BBC African Footballer of the Year but, as always, it’s the fans who decide. That is what makes this award so special and we’re excited to reveal who the winner is to our audience on Monday.”

Tune in to BBC World News (DStv 400), BBC World Service and BBC Brit (DStv 120) from 1735 GMT on Monday 12 December 2016 when the winner of the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 will be revealed. Previous winners of the award include: Yaya Touré (2015); Yacine Brahimi (2014); Yaya Touré (2013); Christopher Katongo (2012); and André Ayew (2011).

Football fans can stay up to date with this year’s winner reveal on the BBC Sport website and by searching #BBCAFOTY on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.