Monumental feat as Hearts chief Vincent Sowah Odotei floors incumbent Nii Amasa Namoale to clinch Parliamentary seat



Hearts of Oak chief Vincent Sowah Odotei has clinched the La Dade Kotopon Parliamentary seat on the ticket of Ghana's largest opposition party (NPP), flooring long standing incumbent Nii Amasa Namoale.

Odotei, nicknamed 'Obama' has won the seat per the provisional result in the capital.

The win is a massive boost for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) who appear to be cruising to a sensational win in the Presidential and Parliamentary race in the West African country.

The former King Faisal chief has defied the odds to poke spikes in the ruling party, dismantling the incumbent Member of Parliament.

The 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary poll has been viewed as largely peaceful with popular opposition leader Nana Akufo Addo inching closer to the presidency.

