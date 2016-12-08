Ghana's sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderjuije retains Odododiodio Parliamentary seat



Ghana's sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuije has retained the Odododiodio Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress.

The tough-talking minister polled 36, 606 to beat Nii Lante Bannerman to retain the seat in the hugely popular constituency in the West African nation.

The seat was hotly contested for between the two major political parties but appears the construction of an ultra-modern sports stadium christened the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom.

However his position as the country's sports minister will likely be cut with reports suggesting opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo is in a commanding lead to clinch the presidency.

