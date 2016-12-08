The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 8 December 2016 12:55 CET

Ghana's sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderjuije retains Odododiodio Parliamentary seat


Ghana's sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuije has retained the Odododiodio Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress.

The tough-talking minister polled 36, 606 to beat Nii Lante Bannerman to retain the seat in the hugely popular constituency in the West African nation.

The seat was hotly contested for between the two major political parties but appears the construction of an ultra-modern sports stadium christened the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom.

However his position as the country's sports minister will likely be cut with reports suggesting opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo is in a commanding lead to clinch the presidency.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

It is nicely to respond to a fool by remaining silent.
By: osei abunyuwa. duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img