Bechem United striker Ahmed Toure not targeting 2016/17 GPL goal king

Experienced Bechem United striker Ahmed Toure says he is not targeting the goal king in the upcoming season insisting that he only aims at winning matches for his new club.

According to the former Asante Kotoko forward, getting Bechem United to a better position on the league table and to inspire them to perform well in the CAF Confederation Cup has been his main target.

"The goal king is never part of my plans. My target for the coming season is to get the club to a better position on the league table and in the Champions League," Toure told Ghanasoccernet.com

"The club is the current champion in the MTN FA cup and we have to be able to do that. That is the best we can do for the club. As for winning goal king, it has never been part of my plans, " he added.

Toure bagged in three goals for the Bechem-based side in the just ended FAB G6 tournament, a pre-season competition won by Aduana Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

