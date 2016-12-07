The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Crocked Sassuolo ace Alfred Duncan still training alone; recovery behind schedule

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan seems to be losing the fitness battle as he continues to train alone.

The Ghana international has been pegged back by an ankle injury which has sidelined him since last month.

He last played for Sassuolo on 30 October when he came on as substitute in the 2-1 defeat at Lazio.

On Monday, Duncan was given special training alongside Timo Letschert, Matteo Politano and Domenico  Berardi.

