On-loan Avellino defender Isaac Donkor impresses after playing first match in three months

On-loan Avellino defender Isaac Donkor impressed on his return to action last Saturday after three months out.

He lasted the entire duration in their 2-1 home defeat at Ascoli in the Serie B as left back.

The 21-year-old was making his sixth league appearance of the season.

Donkor is owned by giants Inter Milan and has been farmed out for this season.

