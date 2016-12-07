The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Hamstrung Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley eyes quick return

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley is making progress in the treatment after picking up a hamstring injury two weeks ago.

The midfielder suffered the setback during the derby clash with Dinamo Bucuresti and was taken off after 33 minutes.

As a result, he missed last week's 3-1 home win over Pandurii Targu Jiu.

The 24-year-old is expected to be back before the winter break.

Sulley has made ten league appearances for the leaders.

ALLAHAMDULILAH📿🙌getting there, #SM11 will be back asap!🙌â­ï¸DON'T COMPLAIN, JUST WORK HARDER!🙏 pic.twitter.com/ENTgucQv80

— Sulley Muniru (@MuniruOfficial) December 7, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

