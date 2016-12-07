Hamstrung Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley eyes quick return

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley is making progress in the treatment after picking up a hamstring injury two weeks ago.

The midfielder suffered the setback during the derby clash with Dinamo Bucuresti and was taken off after 33 minutes.

As a result, he missed last week's 3-1 home win over Pandurii Targu Jiu.

The 24-year-old is expected to be back before the winter break.

Sulley has made ten league appearances for the leaders.

ALLAHAMDULILAH📿🙌getting there, #SM11 will be back asap!🙌â­ï¸DON'T COMPLAIN, JUST WORK HARDER!🙏 pic.twitter.com/ENTgucQv80

— Sulley Muniru (@MuniruOfficial) December 7, 2016

