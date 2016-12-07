The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 7 December 2016 15:10 CET

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Injured Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng congratulates team mates for Athleti win

Sidelined Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has congratulated him team mates for their victory over Spanish side Athletico Madrid in the CAF Champions League.

A solitary strike by Robert Lewansdowski gave the German giants victory over the Spanish side at the... on Tuesday.

Boateng was not involved in his side's victory after failing to make the bench for the match.

Boateng wrote on his Twitter handle saying 'Well done, @FCBayern ! Three points against a strong team!

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

GIVE EAR TO MY WORDS OH LORD
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img