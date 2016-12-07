Hard One Advertising To Support Juvenile Boxing In Ghana

Hard One Advertising and Sports Promotion is a new sports events organizing company in Ghana.

Yours Truly had a chat with Arnold Nana Kwesi Yeboah, the Executive Director at the Trust Sports Emporium, he praised the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) under the leadership of Lawyer Peter Zwennes for fighting for a Boxing Arena which they have got at Mudor, near Korle Bu in Accra.

Arnold Yeboah said Hard One Sports Promotion will be coming out with events and promotions to motivate young sports people and unearth talents who will earn managerial contracts.

He said Hard One Sports Advertising is not only into Boxing, but supports other sports and even have programmes for Sports Managers, Sports Media, Sports Medics and Sports Merchandise.

According to Yeboah, Ghana is blessed with talents, who must have good Managers and Public Relations to become Super Stars.

He commended Emmanuel Tagoe for winning the IBO Lightweight Title for Ghana and other boxers who graced the Fist of Destiny Night where top entertainers like Stone Bwoy, Nii Funny, Tinny, Jupiter, Kwesi Pee and Becca performed.

Yeboah also praised the vibrant Sports Media in Ghana for promoting all the sports, especially the online sites who promote the least financed disciplines.