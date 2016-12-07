Minister of Youth & Sports, IBO Official Commend Game Boy

The Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuije has congratulated Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy for winning the IBO Lightweight Title at the Bukom Boxing Arena when he defeated South African Fana Mzonke.

The Minister who is also MP for Odododiodoo Constituency described the victory of Tagoe as very significant and came at a time that the nation wanted a world champion after Richard Commey, another Ghanaian potential world champion had failed to win in the opponent’s country.

He congratulated the new champion and his managers, Baby Jet Promotions who put up good show that the ring officials from South Africa also commended the organization.

Andile Matika, the IBO supervisor who spoke to Yours Truely after the bouts said Ghana is an experienced nation as far as boxing is concerned in Africa because Ghana has produced many champions like D.K Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko and Joshua Clottey.

He noted that Ghana does not have only good boxers but good trainers and a media that is vibrant.

He said the South African challenger to Emmanuel Clottey may have collapsed due to dehydration, because he exerted himself and wanted to prove that he is not a cheap boxer, so he came out with his best and gave Tagoe a real title match that pleased the fans.

Matika urged Tagoe to keep the title for long. “Winning is easy, but defending the title is the most difficult duty of a champion” he said.