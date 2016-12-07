Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu on target for Brighton U23 in victory over Wimbledon

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu scored the opener for Brighton U23 as they defeated Wimbledon U23 to advance to the Checkatrade Trophy southern quarter-finals at the Cherry Red Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old scored for the Seagulls in the 37th minute to breakdown the resolute Wimbledon defence before getting involved in the sequence of play to help Richie Towell sealed the win in stoppage-time.

Manu joined the Brighton U23 squad to acquaint himself with playing time after being limited to bench appearances in the first team squad.

The former Feyenoord goal-machine guided the Seagulls to take the lead after 37 minutes, as Will Collar raced to the byline and crossed low for Manu, who stroked the ball past Wimbledon goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Manu has scored four times this term for Brighton - striking twice in the League Cup and twice for the U23 side.

By El Akyereko

