Sports News | 7 December 2016 12:10 CET

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan prays for peace in today's general elections

Ghana national team skipper Asamoah Gyan is praying for peaceful elections as Ghana heads to the polls (today) on Wednesday.

Gyan in a post on his Instagram page urged all Ghanaians to put the country first.

He posted: 'It's all about Ghana. I wish everybody a peaceful election. God bless our homeland Ghana.'

Ghana heads to the polls tomorrow to elect parliamentary representatives and a President for the next four years.

It's all about Ghana. I wish everybody a peaceful election 🙏🙏. God bless our homeland Ghana 🇬🇭

A photo posted by Asamoah Gyan (@asamoah_gyan3) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:55am PST


