Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan prays for peace in today's general elections
Ghana national team skipper Asamoah Gyan is praying for peaceful elections as Ghana heads to the polls (today) on Wednesday.
Gyan in a post on his Instagram page urged all Ghanaians to put the country first.
He posted: 'It's all about Ghana. I wish everybody a peaceful election. God bless our homeland Ghana.'
Ghana heads to the polls tomorrow to elect parliamentary representatives and a President for the next four years.
