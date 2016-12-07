The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
7 December 2016

Talented Ghana youth star Jamal Arago joins Finnish side Kajaani

Former Ghana U20 star midfielder Jamal Arago has moved to Finland by signing for second tier side AC Kajaani.

The 23-year-old, who created waves in the country after winning the football reality television show MTN Soccer Academy continue his quest for playing time in Europe.

His next destination is where he is expecting to make a big impact   after a brief spell in Kosovo.

Arago, won the hit reality show about a decade ago, has since pursued his career in Europe's lower leagues after a trial with Chelsea.

He has already made four appearances for his new club, AC Kajaani.

Arago is on the comeback trail after suffering a series of niggling injuries.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

