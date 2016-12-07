PHOTOS: Boost for Ghana's 2017 AFCON campaign as captain Asamoah Gyan returns to training

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan assuaged fears of missing next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after returning to training at his club side Al Ahli.

Gyan has been sidelined for close to three weeks ago being stretchered off early on during a league match.

On Tuesday, he completed full-scale training with his teammates as they prepare to play Sharjah o Friday in a league match.

His return to full fitness is a major boost for Black Stars coach Avram Grant who missed his services in the 2018 World Cup qualifier defeat at Egypt early last month.

Gyan is on loan at the UAE side from Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG and has not disappointed with the goals when fit.

