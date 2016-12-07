The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 7 December 2016 11:58 CET

PHOTOS: Boost for Ghana's 2017 AFCON campaign as captain Asamoah Gyan returns to training

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan assuaged fears of missing next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after returning to training at his club side Al Ahli.

Gyan has been sidelined for close to three weeks ago being stretchered off early on during a league match.

On Tuesday, he completed full-scale training with his teammates as they prepare to play Sharjah o Friday in a league match.

His return to full fitness is a major boost for Black Stars coach Avram Grant who missed his services in the 2018 World Cup qualifier defeat at Egypt early last month.

Gyan is on loan at the UAE side from Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG and has not disappointed with the goals when fit.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

IF YOU LEARN DISCRIMINATION EARLY YOU UNDERSTIMATE YOUR OWN VALUE BECAUSEOF YOUR COLOUR. "IF YOU'RE BLACK,GET BACK,IF YOU'RE BROWN,STICK AROUND.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img