Brazilian coach Rafael Everton searching for Kotoko or Hearts job

Brazilian Rafael Everton has arrived in Ghana to look at the possibility of landing either the Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak coaching job.

He guided Nigerian side FC Ifeanyi Ubah to win the Nigerian FA Cup this year and that secured the club continental football.

Everton has previously coached Brazilian side Fluminense and wants a challenge in Ghana.

''I am interested in either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko coaching job and ever ready to replenish Continental club honours in the country,'' he told footballgh.com

Asante Kotoko have Michael Osei still in charge of the side after replacing David Duncan early on last season.

The new management is yet to decide on his future.

Hearts of Oak have slowed down on naming a head coach despite appointing Henry Wellington as assistant coach.

