Hearts to gazump AshantiGold for striker Yakubu Mohammed - Reports

Ex-AshantiGold striker Yakubu Mohammed is close to returning to the Elephants but giants Hearts of Oak are weighing up an offer to make him their seventh signing of the transfer window.

Yakubu, who turns 26 this month, has held a meeting with AshantiGold officials over a likely return to the Len Clay Stadium.

But giants Hearts of Oak have reignited their interest in the attacker and are set to approach him with an offer.

A number of local websites have reported the striker is close to agreeing terms with the Obuasi-based side to sign a one-year-contract.

The powerful attacker was influential for the Miners as they clinched the 2014/15 Ghana Premier League title.

Yakubu has been unattached since July after terminating his contract with Moroccan club Raja Casablanca due to working condition issues.

However are lacing their boots to enter into the race. Hearts' assistant coach Henry Wellington stated after the G6 Tournament that he needs more armoury in his attacking lines.

Hearts have acquired hit-man Bright Luqman from Ebusua Dwarfs and Henry Lamptey from a second-tier side.

